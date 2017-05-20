

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A two-alarm fire forced the evacuation of several units of a townhouse complex in Scarborough’s West Hill area Saturday evening.

The fire broke out at around 7:30 p.m. at a complex on Rodda Boulevard in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road.

Firefighters arrived to find flames on the roof of a home with heavy smoke visible. A garbage can and couch were also on fire.

Five townhomes were evacuated as firefighters tackled the blaze.

The fire was eventually stamped out by around 8:30 p.m.

“Now we’re going to switch over to a little bit of overhaul, make sure there are no hot spots and then start an investigation,” District Chief Colin Giffin told CP24 at the scene.

One townhome sustained damage to its roof, as well as the upper two floors, while a second townhome sustained minor smoke damage.

“We suspect that it (the fire) started outside the building and engulfed the roof area from the outside,” Giffin said.

Area residents reported hearing fireworks going off just prior to the fire starting. However Giffin said it is still too early to say how the fire began.