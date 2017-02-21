

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A multi-vehicle collision in the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway near Kipling Avenue has been cleared away after causing some major traffic delays.

The collision involved four vehicles and happened at around 4 p.m., just as the afternoon rush was picking up.

Police said one person was trapped in a vehicle following the collision. However Toronto Paramedic Services said they were on-scene, but not aware of any serious injuries.

The southbound Kipling on-ramp to the westbound Gardiner was also closed for a time but has since reopened.