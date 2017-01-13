

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





All westbound lanes of Highway 401 have now reopened at Trafalgar Road in Milton after a rollover collision scattered debris across the busy highway, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The collision involved three vehicles, including a Dodge pickup which could be seen with deployed airbags and severe damage in images shared by the OPP on social media.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the collision, but despite the heavy damage, no one was seriously injured.

“Amazingly there were no fatalities,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a message posted to Twitter.

The collision caused heavy delays both ways between Trafalgar Road and James Snow Parkway while crews cleaned up a large debris field scattered across the highway.

All lanes reopened at around 2:20 p.m.