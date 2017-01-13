Westbound lanes of Highway 401 reopen in Milton after rollover
The wreckage of a rolled over vehicle is pictured on highway 401 in Milton Friday January 13, 2017. (@opp_gtatraffic/ Twitter)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 1:44PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 13, 2017 2:26PM EST
All westbound lanes of Highway 401 have now reopened at Trafalgar Road in Milton after a rollover collision scattered debris across the busy highway, Ontario Provincial Police say.
The collision involved three vehicles, including a Dodge pickup which could be seen with deployed airbags and severe damage in images shared by the OPP on social media.
One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the collision, but despite the heavy damage, no one was seriously injured.
“Amazingly there were no fatalities,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a message posted to Twitter.
The collision caused heavy delays both ways between Trafalgar Road and James Snow Parkway while crews cleaned up a large debris field scattered across the highway.
All lanes reopened at around 2:20 p.m.