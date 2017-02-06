

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





All westbound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way have reopened in Burlington after a serious collision that left one woman in critical condition.

The collision happened at around 2 p.m. and involved a Toyota Corolla and a cube van, according to Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

“It looks like the cube van was travelling westbound along the QEW and somehow got in front of the Toyota Corolla and there was a significant collision into the back end of the cube van with the front-end of the Toyota,” Schmidt said in a post on social media.

The woman who was driving the Toyota was trapped for some time and had to be extricated from her vehicle. She was rushed to hospital via land ambulance with critical injuries, Schmidt said

All westbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours between Brant Street and Guelph Line, just west of the Highway 403-QEW split as investigators tried to piece together what happened.

“We have our collision reconstruction team on-scene right now, investigating, looking at the evidence, trying to determine exactly what happened,” Shmidt said. “We are appealing for any witnesses that may have been travelling on the QEW/ 403 at around 2 p.m. who may have seen this collision.”

The highway reopened at around 6:30 p.m.