Westbound QEW closed in Burlington after serious collision
Emergency crews respond to a serious collision in the westbound lanes of the QEW in Burlington Monday February 6, 2017. (Dave Ritchie /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 3:01PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 6, 2017 3:46PM EST
All westbound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way have been closed in Burlington due to a serious collision.
Ontario Provincial Police say all westbound lanes are closed between Brant Street and Guelph Line, just west of the Highway 403-QEW split.
One woman has bene taken to hospital with critical injuries as a result of the crash, OPP said.
The highway is expected to remain closed through the afternoon rush hour, police say.