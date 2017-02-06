

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





All westbound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way have been closed in Burlington due to a serious collision.

Ontario Provincial Police say all westbound lanes are closed between Brant Street and Guelph Line, just west of the Highway 403-QEW split.

One woman has bene taken to hospital with critical injuries as a result of the crash, OPP said.

The highway is expected to remain closed through the afternoon rush hour, police say.