

Chris Fox, CP24.com





WestJet says that it is experiencing a “significant IT outage” that could result in flight delays.

The airline first announced the issue at around noon.

In an email to CP24, WestJet said that the outage is impacting its check-in, contact centre and reservations systems.

Travellers are being encouraged to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

“Thank you for your patience as we work hard to get everything running again,” WestJet said in a message posted to twitter at around 2:30 p.m.

After 4 p.m., the company posted a message on Twitter saying their systems were slowly coming back online.