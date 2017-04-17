

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Crews are continuing to clean up after police say a fire was deliberately set at a Weston church on Easter Sunday.

According to investigators, a small fire broke out at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, located near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue, at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say a suspect broke one of the windows of the church and poured a flammable liquid into the building.

No one was inside the building when the fire broke out.

The fire, which resulted in approximately $5,000 damage, extinguished itself before someone arrived to discover smoke in the building on Sunday morning.

The fire charred an interior window and floor and coated pews and books in soot.

Easter Sunday mass was cancelled as a result of the fire but Father Andrew Maderak told CP24 that he hopes the church will reopen next weekend.

Police have identified the suspect wanted in connection with the alleged arson as 43-year-old Marc Porlier, of no fixed address.

Porlier is believed to be a former parishioner of the church, Maderak said Monday.

Security camera images of the man were released by investigators on Sunday.

Police say Porlier is known to frequent the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue and anyone who spots him is asked to contact investigators immediately.

Anyone with information can call police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Mayor John Tory is expected to visit the church later today.