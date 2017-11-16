

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man who was fatally stabbed outside a Shopper’s Drug Mart in the Weston area Tuesday is being remembered as a hardworking tradesman, hockey referee and father of four.

“He was a great guy, a hard-working iron worker,” Fred Macpherson, a friend and colleague of 30 years, told CTV News Toronto Thursday. “He was the type of guy who you didn’t have to try figure out how he felt about something. He stuck up for himself and it looks like he might have been in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

David Blacquiere, 54, was fatally stabbed on the sidewalk on Weston Road, north of Lawrence Avenue, shortly before noon on Tuesday. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Blacquiere, an ironworker with Ironworkers Local 721, had lived in Toronto for the past two years, but was from Angus, Ont. in the Barrie area.

In an email to CTV News, his daughter Shanna Blacquiere said her father leaves behind a loving family.

“On behalf of my siblings, he was a very good father,” she wrote. “We all loved and respected him very much.”

A makeshift memorial of a hockey stick and flowers now marks the scene of the fatal stabbing.

Police are still trying to piece together what happened, but witnesses said that Blacquiere appears to have been involved in two altercations, one while he was inside his vehicle and another on the sidewalk. It’s not clear what the altercation was about.

Police have described the main suspect in the stabbing as a as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s. He stands around five-foot-eleven, with a slim build and long curly hair. He was wearing all black clothing and a black toque.

Investigators have also said that they are looking for another man in connection with the murder, a man they allege helped the main suspect escape.

Demetrius McFarquhar is wanted for accessory after the fact of murder, attempting to obstruct justice and failing to comply with his recognizance.

Anyone with information about the murder is being asked to get in touch with investigators.