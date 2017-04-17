Wexford crash sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Wexford. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 17, 2017 5:12AM EDT
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Wexford Sunday night.
It happened near Victoria Park Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East shortly before 11:15 p.m.
Paramedics say one patient was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The age and gender of the patient has not been released.