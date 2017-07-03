

Web Staff, CP24.com





With Canada Day falling on a Saturday this year, many businesses are closed this Monday, July 3 for the long weekend. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed today.

Open

Most major tourists attractions such as the Toronto Zoo, CN Tower, The Ontario Science Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium, Harbourfront Centre, and the Royal Ontario Museum.

City parks, beaches, splash pads, golf courses

Most malls, including Toronto Eaton Centre, Square One, Pacific Mall, Vaughan Mills, Promenade, Toronto Premium Outlets, Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Movie theatres

The TTC is running on a holiday schedule while GO Transit is running on a Saturday schedule

Closed

All government offices

Banks

Post offices

Many businesses

The Art Gallery of Ontario

Centre Island (Due to flooding)

Events