With Canada Day falling on a Saturday this year, many businesses are closed this Monday, July 3 for the long weekend. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed today.

Open

  • Most major tourists attractions such as the Toronto Zoo, CN Tower, The Ontario Science Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium, Harbourfront Centre, and the Royal Ontario Museum.
  • City parks, beaches, splash pads, golf courses
  • Most malls, including Toronto Eaton Centre, Square One, Pacific Mall, Vaughan Mills, Promenade, Toronto Premium Outlets, Yorkdale Shopping Centre
  • Movie theatres
  • The TTC is running on a holiday schedule while GO Transit is running on a Saturday schedule

Closed

  • All government offices
  • Banks
  • Post offices
  • Many businesses
  • The Art Gallery of Ontario
  • Centre Island (Due to flooding)

Events

  • A four-day celebration at Nathan Phillips Square continues. The event will feature dancing, food, music and a slew of top-notch performers. A fireworks show will cap things off at 10:55 p.m. Full schedule of events and performers here.
  • The Redpath Waterfront Festival continues, featuring the world’s largest inflatable rubber duck