What’s open and closed in the GTA holiday Monday July 3, 2017
Natalia Belittchenko and her daughter celebrate Canada Day near the giant inflatable duck that sits on Toronto's Harbourfront on Saturday, July 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 3, 2017 7:29AM EDT
With Canada Day falling on a Saturday this year, many businesses are closed this Monday, July 3 for the long weekend. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed today.
Open
- Most major tourists attractions such as the Toronto Zoo, CN Tower, The Ontario Science Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium, Harbourfront Centre, and the Royal Ontario Museum.
- City parks, beaches, splash pads, golf courses
- Most malls, including Toronto Eaton Centre, Square One, Pacific Mall, Vaughan Mills, Promenade, Toronto Premium Outlets, Yorkdale Shopping Centre
- Movie theatres
- The TTC is running on a holiday schedule while GO Transit is running on a Saturday schedule
Closed
- All government offices
- Banks
- Post offices
- Many businesses
- The Art Gallery of Ontario
- Centre Island (Due to flooding)
Events
- A four-day celebration at Nathan Phillips Square continues. The event will feature dancing, food, music and a slew of top-notch performers. A fireworks show will cap things off at 10:55 p.m. Full schedule of events and performers here.
- The Redpath Waterfront Festival continues, featuring the world’s largest inflatable rubber duck