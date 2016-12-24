Here’s a list of what’s open and closed around the GTA this Sunday December 25, 2016.

CLOSED

  • All government offices, post offices, and banks
  • Libraries
  • All LCBO, Beer Store and Wine Rack locations
  • Most grocery stores
  • Most  businesses and malls, including Eaton Centre, Yorkdale, Vaughan Mills, Promenade, Sherway Gardens, Markville Mall, Pickering Town Centre, Square One, CF Lime Ridge (Hamilton)
  • Most tourist attractions including the ROM, Ontario Science Centre, The Toronto Zoo, Casa Loma and the Art Gallery of Ontario

OPEN

  • Some restaurants around town
  • Movie theatres
  • Ripley’s Aquarium
  • Pacific Mall
  • TTC and GO Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule