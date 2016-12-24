What’s open and closed in the GTA on Christmas Day Sunday December 25, 2016
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Saturday, December 24, 2016 11:44PM EST
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed around the GTA this Sunday December 25, 2016.
CLOSED
- All government offices, post offices, and banks
- Libraries
- All LCBO, Beer Store and Wine Rack locations
- Most grocery stores
- Most businesses and malls, including Eaton Centre, Yorkdale, Vaughan Mills, Promenade, Sherway Gardens, Markville Mall, Pickering Town Centre, Square One, CF Lime Ridge (Hamilton)
- Most tourist attractions including the ROM, Ontario Science Centre, The Toronto Zoo, Casa Loma and the Art Gallery of Ontario
OPEN
- Some restaurants around town
- Movie theatres
- Ripley’s Aquarium
- Pacific Mall
- TTC and GO Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule