

Web Staff, CP24.com





Here’s a list of what’s open and closed around the GTA this Sunday December 25, 2016.

CLOSED

All government offices, post offices, and banks

Libraries

All LCBO, Beer Store and Wine Rack locations

Most grocery stores

Most businesses and malls, including Eaton Centre, Yorkdale, Vaughan Mills, Promenade, Sherway Gardens, Markville Mall, Pickering Town Centre, Square One, CF Lime Ridge (Hamilton)

Most tourist attractions including the ROM, Ontario Science Centre, The Toronto Zoo, Casa Loma and the Art Gallery of Ontario

OPEN