

Web Staff, CP24.com





While Easter Monday is not a statutory holiday, many people take the day off and there are a number of businesses and services that don’t operate today. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed around town this Easter Monday.

Open

Most grocery stores, coffee shops and restaurants

Most malls, including Toronto Eaton Centre, Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Vaughan Mills

Major tourist attractions like the ROM, the AGO, the CN Tower and the Toronto Zoo

All Beer Store locations are open while select LCBO stores are operating with modified hours

TTC and GO Transit are operating on regular weekday schedules

Closed