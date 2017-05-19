What’s open and closed in Toronto on Victoria Day weekend 2017
People watch the Toronto Victoria Day fireworks on the beach on Monday, May 20, 2013. (Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Friday, May 19, 2017
Last Updated Sunday, May 21, 2017 9:52AM EDT
Many families will be enjoying some extra time for themselves this weekend as Monday brings Victoria Day and the first long weekend of spring.
Here’s a look at what will be open to the public, what will be closed and where you and your family can enjoy fireworks and activities in and around the city.
What’s open on Victoria Day?
- Ontario Place
- Riverdale Farm
- High Park Zoo
- CN Tower
- Ontario Science Centre
- The Art Gallery of Ontario
- Ripley’s Aquarium
- The Royal Ontario Musuem
- The Eaton Centre, Square One, Vaughan Mills, and Toronto Premium Outlets
- TTC and GO Transit will be operating on holiday hours
What’s closed on Victoria Day?
- Government offices
- Banks
- Toronto Public Library branches will be closed Sunday and Monday
- All LCBO and The Beer Store locations
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Fairview Mall, Scarborough Town Centre , and Fairview Mall
Where to watch Victoria Day fireworks
- Ashbridges Bay Park on Monday beginning at 9:45 p.m.
- Canada’s Wonderland on Sunday at 10 p.m.
- Mohawk Racetrack in Milton on Saturday at 10:30 p.m.
- Stouffville Memorial Park on Sunday beginning around 9 p.m.
- Dr. William Laceby Arena in the Township of King at dusk on Monday
- Dundas Driving Park in Hamilton at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday
Fun for the family over the long weekend
- HarbourKIDS: Circus at Harbourfront Centre from May 19-22
- Culinary Ontario Festival at Ontario Place from May 19-22
- Victorian Tea Party at Bronte Creek Provincial Park from May 20-22
- Rib & Craft Beer Fest at Yonge & Dundas Square from May 18-21
- Pirates and Princesses at Black Creek Pioneer Village from May 20-22