Here is a look at what is open and closed on Family Day 2017:

What’s Open on Monday, Feb. 20:

Some malls, including Toronto Eaton Centre, Vaughan Mills, Square One, Bramalea City Centre

Movie theatres

Tourist attractions such as the Royal Ontario Museum, The Art Gallery of Ontario, and Ripley’s Aquarium.

What's Closed on Monday, Feb. 20:

Banks

LBCO and Beer Store locations

Most grocery stores

CF Sherway Gardens

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Scarborough Town Centre

Transit: