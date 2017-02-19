Here is a look at what is open and closed on Family Day 2017:

What’s Open on Monday, Feb. 20:

  • Some malls, including Toronto Eaton Centre, Vaughan Mills, Square One, Bramalea City Centre
  • Movie theatres
  • Tourist attractions such as the Royal Ontario Museum, The Art Gallery of Ontario, and Ripley’s Aquarium.

What's Closed on Monday, Feb. 20:

  • Banks
  • LBCO and Beer Store locations
  • Most grocery stores
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
  • Scarborough Town Centre

Transit:

  • TTC operates on a holiday schedule
  • GO Transit operates on a Saturday schedule