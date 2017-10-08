What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday 2017
(CTV Ottawa file photo)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, October 8, 2017 8:06AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 8, 2017 8:12AM EDT
Last-minute shoppers beware! If your Thanksgiving feast falls on Monday this year, be sure to pick up your stuffing and wine on Sunday. Here is a look at what is open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday 2017:
What’s closed:
- Malls: Yorkdale Mall, Dufferin Mall, Fairview Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, and Sherway Gardens
- Government offices
- Post offices
- Banks
- Most grocery stores
- LCBO and Beer Store locations
What’s open:
- Malls: Eaton Centre (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Vaughan Mills (10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Promenade (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Square One (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Hillcrest (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Markville Mall (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Tourist attractions, including the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Royal Ontario Museum, Ripley’s Aquarium, and the CN Tower
- A few downtown grocery stores, including Loblaws (60 Carlton Street) and Metro (444 Yonge Street)
- Movie theatres
- Many restaurants
Transit:
- The TTC will be operating on holiday service on Thanksgiving Monday
- GO Transit will be running on a Saturday schedule on Thanksgiving Monday