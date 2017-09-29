What you need to know for Nuit Blanche this weekend
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 29, 2017 8:53AM EDT
Nuit Blanche, the city’s annual all-night open-street art festival returns this weekend, with public art installations across the city. The event starts when the sun goes down on Saturday September 30 at 6:58 p.m. and last until sunrise on Sunday October 1. Here’s what you need to know:
Exhibition locations
- There are four general exhibition areas in the city, each with its own theme:
- "Taking to the Streets" at Queen's Park and University of Toronto
- "Calculating Upon the Unforeseen" along Dundas Street from the Art Gallery of Ontario to Yonge-Dundas Square
- "Life on Neebahgeezis; A Luminous Engagement" on Bay Street between Queen Street and King Street
- "Monument to the Century of Revolutions" at Nathan Phillips Square
TTC
- The TTC will run all-night subway service on Lines 1 and 2. Service on Line 1 (Yonge-University-Spadina Subway) will run all night from Downsview to Finch. Service on Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth Subway) will run all night from Kipling to Kennedy.
- The 501 Queen Streetcar will be diverted onto King Street between Spadina Avenue and Church Street.
- Free, all-night parking is available at TTC commuter parking lots.
- Day Pass/Group Day Passes and e-tickets purchased for use on September 30 will be extended to 7 a.m. on October 1. The September Metropass will be accepted until 7 a.m. on October 1.
GO Transit
- In addition to regular service on Saturday and Sunday on the Lakeshore lines, two special homebound train trips will run in the early hours of October 1.
- For Hamilton customers, there will be connections to bus Route 18 for the special trains at Aldershot.
- On the Barrie line, there will be a special homebound trip in the early hours of October 1.
- Special service will run along the Milton, Kitchener and Stouffville lines, with one Toronto-bound trip in the early evening of September 30 and one homebound trip in the early hours of October 1.
- Kitchener line service will run between Georgetown GO and Union, with bus connections to Kitchener, Guelph and Acton.
Road closures
- There will be a number of major road closures to accommodate the event
- Queen's Park Crescent w8ill be closed between College Street and Bloor Street West starting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 30 until 8:30 a.m. Sunday, October 1.
- Queen Street West will be closed between Yonge Street and University Avenue starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, September 30 until 8 a.m. Sunday, October 1.
- Bay Street will be closed between Dundas Street West and Queen Street West from 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 30 until 10 a.m. on Sunday, October 1, and between Queen Street West and Front Street West from 4:30 p.m. Saturday, September 30 until 10 a.m. on Sunday, October 1.