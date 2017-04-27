

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





It was a scary scene for drivers on the Don Valley Parkway on Wednesday afternoon after police say the wheels nearly flew off of a school bus carrying dozens of young children.

Const. Clint Stibbe said at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, police received several 911 calls from drivers concerned about the condition of school bus heading northbound on the Don Valley Parkway near Don Mills Road.

According to witnesses, the rear wheels of the vehicle were shaking violently and appeared as though they were about to fall off.

Police said one concerned motorist managed to get the bus driver to pull over and when police arrived on scene and inspected the older-model vehicle, officers found several serious safety defects with the bus.

No injuries were reported, police added.

About 38 Grade 1 and Grade 2 students on board the bus were transferred to another vehicle and taken to their destination.

Stibbe said the driver of the bus was unaware that the vehicle’s wheels were about to fall off.

Police would not name the bus company or confirm what school board was involved but Stibbe did say the bus came from Durham Region.

The incident is still under investigation and Stibbe could not confirm if charges are pending.