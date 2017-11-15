

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The mayor of Whitchurch-Stouffville Justin Altmann is back under fire over a “community” chain that cost taxpayers nearly $2,000.

The mayor ordered the community chain after restrictions were put on where the mayor could wear the official chain of office.

Altmann had been wearing the official chain of office to several events since being elected in 2014, including his wedding in August 2016. At these events, the mayor would allow other people to wear the chain – a move typically against protocol.

Typically, mayors of municipalities wear the chain of office at their inaugural council celebration, during official visits at City Hall or at the Mayor’s Levee.

Once Altmann was denied the ability to share the official chain with others, Altmann said the community chain would be a sufficient replacement.

“(The community chain) is a great way for people to feel that they can connect with you – that they can talk with you and that you’re equal to them,” the mayor told CTV News Toronto Wednesday.

“I had asked the integrity commissioner Suzanne Craig if it was allowed and okay and she said as long as they don’t call it the chain of office, the community chain, then it’s fine,” Altmann said.

Craig told CTV News Toronto that the community chain was in Altmann’s purview, noting that it was important he communicate this matter with council.

Ward 4 councillor Rick Upton said residents are “confused” about the community chain.

“They don’t realize that there’s two chains, they are confused with the chain of the people, they think this is the official town chain so it is causing some confusion,” Upton said.

While speaking about community chain’s $1,900 cost to taxpayers, Altmann said it was “money well spent.”

“We have 46 thousand persons, that works out to four cents per person for one year, or one cent for four years,” he said.

This is not the first time Altmann has faced controversy.

Back in September, the mayor was ordered to apologize after a wall covered in photographs of councillors, former employees and local residents was discovered in his office bathroom.

After a six-month long investigation conducted by Craig, Altmann was ordered to issue a public apology within 90 days as well as losing one month of pay.

However, at the time the mayor’s lawyer Hermie Abraham sent out a memo which said the conclusion of the investigation was “unfair” as the photo wall was a “mind map to connect the dots” after 12 anonymous packages were delivered to local residents in July 2014.

Altmann has yet to make a public apology on this matter.

Abraham said she is calling for a third-party review of the investigation.