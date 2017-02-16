

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A white powdery substance that was found in two envelops that were addressed to Mayor John Tory was just baking powder, a Toronto Fire official confirms.

Emergency officials were first called to city hall at around 12:20 p.m. after the suspicious envelopes were located in a mail area.

The heating and ventilation systems at city hall were briefly shut down as a precaution; however the building was not evacuated.

The Toronto Police Service’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Explosives (CBRNE) team was then dispatched to city hall to test the substance. They then cleared the scene a short time later after confirming that it did not pose a threat.