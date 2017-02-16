White powdery substance found in envelopes at city hall determined to be baking powder
Toronto City Hall is shown in this file photo. (The Canadian Press/Michelle Siu)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 2:12PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 16, 2017 4:27PM EST
A white powdery substance that was found in two envelops that were addressed to Mayor John Tory was just baking powder, a Toronto Fire official confirms.
Emergency officials were first called to city hall at around 12:20 p.m. after the suspicious envelopes were located in a mail area.
The heating and ventilation systems at city hall were briefly shut down as a precaution; however the building was not evacuated.
The Toronto Police Service’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Explosives (CBRNE) team was then dispatched to city hall to test the substance. They then cleared the scene a short time later after confirming that it did not pose a threat.