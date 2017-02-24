Wide sinkhole closes Morningside Ave. to traffic
Sandie Benitah, CP24.com
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 8:01PM EST
A 20-foot wide sinkhole trapped a truck travelling in the west end Friday evening.
The sinkhole developed at Morningside Avenue near South Kingsway around 5 p.m.
At one point, a truck became stuck in the hole and had to be lifted out by a tow truck.
Police have closed Morningside Avenue in both directions while city crews assess the damage and begin reparations.
The closure will last for hours at least, authorities said.