

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





Canada’s Wonderland could soon become a full resort, complete with hotels on the property.

The CEO of Cedar Fair Entertainment Company told BNN Friday that Toronto would be a good market for an expansion.

“Toronto is such a good market for us from an amusement park standpoint but we do think hotels make the experience more of a full-day experience and I think you'll see that,” said CEO Matt Ouimet.

Cedar Fair became the new owners of Canada’s Wonderland in 2016.

The company is also behind Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio, which boasts 1,200 hotel rooms on its park grounds.

Currently, Canada's Wonderland encourages visitors to use their preferred hotels in the area, many of which offer combo deals that includes admission to the park.