

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A wind power company is going to court to try to get $28 million it is owed by the federal government over an Ontario offshore wind moratorium.

Windstream Energy had a 300-megawatt project planned for an offshore wind project in eastern Ontario when the provincial government abruptly enacted the moratorium in February 2011.

The company took its complaint to a NAFTA tribunal, which partially ruled in Windstream's favour, awarding it $25 million in damages for unfair and inequitable treatment as well as $3 million in legal fees.

But because obligations are Canada's, and not the provinces', under the North American Free Trade Agreement, Windstream is looking to the federal government for payment -- and says it hasn't yet received any.

The ruling said payment was due within 30 days of the Sept. 30 ruling and under NAFTA rules, Windstream can seek enforcement of the award after three months.

Today Windstream filed an application with the Ontario Superior Court asking for enforcement of the $28-million award.