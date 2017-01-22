Winning ticket for $25 million Lotto 649 jackpot sold in Quebec
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 6:57AM EST
TORONTO -- Quebec has another big lottery winner.
The $25 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw was claimed by ticket purchased somewhere in the province.
And the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize also went to a ticket holder in Quebec.
Quebecers appear to be on a lottery hot streak.
The winning ticket for the mega $60 million jackpot in the Jan. 6 Lotto Max draw was purchased at a gas station about an hour's drive east of Montreal.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 25 will be $5 million.