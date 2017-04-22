Winning ticket sold in Quebec for $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 22, 2017 7:11AM EDT
TORONTO - We have a winner -- a big one!
The $55 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw was won by a single ticket that was sold somewhere in Quebec.
There were also four Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, however, only one was claimed by a ticket purchased in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Apr. 28 will be approximately $13 million.