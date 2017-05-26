

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - A Winnipeg mail carrier who discovered an unresponsive woman says he was asked to perform CPR despite expressing concerns about white powder on her shirt.

Corey Gallagher discovered the woman Tuesday morning in an apartment lobby while delivering mail .

When she didn't respond, he called 911 and said he told the dispatcher he was quite sure the woman overdosed.

The dispatcher put him through to a paramedic, who told Gallagher to perform CPR when he told him she wasn't breathing.

Gallagher decided not to because he was concerned the white powder may be fentanyl.

Simply touching or inhaling the toxic opioid can be fatal, but despite Gallagher's hesitation, he said the paramedic on the phone continued asking him to do CPR.