

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for witnesses after they say a 17-year-old was shot near a townhouse complex in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon.

It happened near Queen Frederica Drive, near Dundas Street, at around 4:15 p.m.

Police say the victim, identified as a 17-year-old male, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may have video of the area at the time of the shooting to contact police.

Information can be provided to investigators at the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233.