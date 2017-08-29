

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 19-year-old woman is facing charges after a North York grocery store was robbed at knifepoint on Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. Toronto police responded to a call for a robbery at the Metro supermarket located at 20 Church Avenue in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue.

Police said a woman entered the store and allegedly concealed items inside her knapsack.

After leaving the store, she was brought back inside by a security officer for investigation. This is when she allegedly waived a large knife at store employees before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported in this alleged incident.

Police said the suspect involved had been arrested one day after security camera images were released.

Kendra-Christeen Gaynor, of Toronto, was arrested on Monday. She is now facing four charges including theft under $5,000, assault and assault with a weapon.

Gaynor was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.