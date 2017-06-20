

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 19-year-old woman is dead following a two-vehicle collision near Caledon this afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.

The crash happened between a tractor trailer and a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 50 at around 12:10 p.m.

The woman was driving eastbound on Highway 9 when her vehicle collided with a tractor trailer travelling in the opposite lane.

She was declared dead at the scene, OPP said. She has since been identified by police as Caitlyn Marie Dodds of King City.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours as police investigated.

The cause of the deadly crash is not yet clear, however police said no charges are expected to be laid.