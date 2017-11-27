Woman, 21, dies in hospital after being hit by car in Vaughan
A York Regional Police badge in seen in this file photo. (Mathew Reid/CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 5:08PM EST
A 21-year-old Vaughan woman has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Maple over the weekend.
The woman was struck by a grey Honda at the intersection of McNaughton Road and Falvo Street, east of Keele Street, at around 7:30 p.m. She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The 23-year-old man who was driving the Honda remained at the scene.
Police said in a news release Monday that the young woman died in hospital.
Police are looking for anyone with information about the deadly incident to come forward.