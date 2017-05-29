

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are continuing to investigate the death of a 23-year-old woman who fell more than 20 metres off of a cliff at Rattlesnake Point in Milton on Sunday night.

Police say the incident occurred at around 9 p.m. while the woman and her friends were walking along a trail in the park, located off of Appleby Line.

Firefighters, paramedics and police all attended the area but emergency officials were unable to resuscitate the woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The woman’s name has not yet been released as police are in the process of notifying next-of-kin.