

The Canadian Press





WHITBY, Ont. -- A 34-year-old woman is facing several charges after an elderly woman awoke to find someone in her room and all the drawers in her dresser open.

Police say the alleged victim told officers that the suspect said there was a fire and she needed to stay in bed.

They say the suspect then fled the Whitby, Ont., building leaving two bags of stolen items outside the exit doors.

Investigators say an attempt to break into another unit was made prior to the Saturday morning incident, but nothing was taken.

They say surveillance video led to the arrest a short time later of an Oshawa, Ont., woman, who is charged with break and enter with intent, and attempted break and enter.

Police say the elderly woman was not physically hurt and her property was recovered.