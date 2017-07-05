Woman, 38, seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Mississauga
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017 5:22AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 5, 2017 5:47AM EDT
A woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga early Wednesday morning.
It happened at around 3 a.m. near the QEW and Dixie Road.
Police say a 38-year-old female driver was speeding in the area when she struck a sound barrier wall.
The woman was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries, paramedics confirmed.
Police say the woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle and it doesn’t appear that alcohol is a factor in the collision.