

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga early Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 3 a.m. near the QEW and Dixie Road.

Police say a 38-year-old female driver was speeding in the area when she struck a sound barrier wall.

The woman was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries, paramedics confirmed.

Police say the woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle and it doesn’t appear that alcohol is a factor in the collision.