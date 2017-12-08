

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 42-year-old woman is dead and a 24-year-old woman is in police custody after a stabbing at an address in Brantford late Thursday night.

Police say that they were called to an address on Sheridan Street at around 9:40 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

The victim was subsequently located at the address and rushed to Brantford General Hospital, however she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police say that a 24-year-old woman who was arrested at the scene is expected to face charges in relation to the homicide.

Police have not revealed the relationship between the victim and the suspect at this point.