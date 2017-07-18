

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 71-year-old woman is dead after they she fell while getting out of a TTC bus and was struck by a passing vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to an area west of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue at 10:56 a.m. for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus.

The woman's brother tells CP24 she was exiting a TTC bus on Eglinton Avenue when she lost her footing and fell before a vehicle behind the bus struck her.

Paramedics said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her brother identified her as Kamadchipillaa Sivalodanathan. He said she walked with a cane and had a pacemaker.

The entire intersection of Midland and Eglinton avenues was closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation.

The TTC says it is assisting police with the investigation.

"The TTC is co-operating fully with police, of course," spokesperson Brad Ross said. "The TTC's condolences go out to the victim's family and friends, and will also provide any support our operator requires."

