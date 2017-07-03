

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 76-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Ajax Sunday night.

Durham Regional Police said the woman was struck shortly before 10 p.m. near Williamson Drive East and Tunbridge Gate.

Witnesses told police that the woman was attempting to cross from the north side of the road when she was struck. They said the vehicle slowed after striking the woman, but then took off southbound on Salem Road.

The woman was rushed to a trauma centre in Toronto, where she remains in critical condition.

Police said in a news release that they believe speed may have been a factor in the collision.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer white, mid-size sedan, possibly a Toyota or Honda.

Police said they are also looking to speak with the driver of a red Mazda 3 that was following the white sedan and may have been directly or indirectly involved in the collision.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the DRPS Traffic Services Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5267 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).