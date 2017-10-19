Woman, 78, struck by vehicle in Thornhill suffers critical injuries
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, October 19, 2017 9:26AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 19, 2017 3:39PM EDT
A 78-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Thornhill this morning.
Police say the woman was struck near Yonge Street and Clark Avenue West shortly before 9 a.m.
The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.
Road closures in the area have been implemented to accommodate a police investigation.
Anyone with further information regarding the crash is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).