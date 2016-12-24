

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto paramedics say a 94-year-old woman is dead after a fire broke out in a home in Scarborough’s Cliffcrest neighbourhood on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Phyllis Avenue, between Lowell Avenue and Rockwood Drive, at 11:00 a.m. for a report of a fire, Toronto police say.

Firefighters arrived and knocked down the blaze a short time later.

The woman was found inside the home's kitchen and pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics and firefighters said. Nobody else was in the home at the time of the fire.

Next of kin have been notified and an investigation is ongoing. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.

Police say they do not believe the fire to be suspicious in nature.

Phyllis Avenue was closed in the immediate area around the fire while firefighters investigate.