

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A woman facing terrorism charges in connection with an attempted assault inside a Scarborough Canadian Tire store in June who later pledged allegiance to Islamic State in court has been found fit to stand trial.

Federal Crown prosecutor Bradley Reitz told CTV News Toronto that 32-year-old Rehab Dughmosh was assessed by a psychiatrist at Ontario Shores in Whitby this week.

“She understands the process of court and she is aware of the consequences of a conviction,” Reitz said.

She is facing 21 charges in connection with an incident at Cedarbrae Mall on June 3.

Police previously said she walked into a Canadian Tire store and allegedly assaulted staff and customers with a golf club in the store’s paint section.

According to investigators, she allegedly drew a large knife from under her clothing, uttered death threats and expressed support for the Islamic State militant group during the incident.

She was later restrained and disarmed by store employees. One employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP later added to her initial charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats and carrying a concealed weapon, charging her with four counts of attempted murder. They alleged her actions were in support of a known terrorist group.

In court, she pledged allegiance to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Federal security officials also allege Dughmosh left Canada on April 24, 2016 to travel to Syria but was intercepted and detained in Turkey. She was returned to her home without charge.

As her proceedings continued, she refused to appear in court via video link three times and was physically removed from her Milton-area jail cell on Aug. 28 and ordered to undergo a mental health assessment.

On Wednesday, Dughmosh was found fit to stand trial.

She is scheduled to appear in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East in person on Sept. 20 to answer to the charges against her.

She has previously indicated a desire to represent herself. She also once told the court that she wanted to plead guilty.

“She has said that in the past, I don’t know what her current intentions are.”