

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A jury has found the woman accused in the deadly 2015 PATH stabbing unfit to stand trial for first degree murder.

Rohinie Bisesar, 41, has been awaiting trial in connection with the December 2015 incident.

Rosemarie ‘Kim’ Junor, 28, was fatally stabbed in a Shoppers Drug Mart in the underground PATH system two years ago on Dec. 11, 2015.

The court heard testimony from forensic psychiatrist Ian Swayze Monday that Bisesar has schizophrenia and is psychotic and that she suffers from hallucinations, disordered thinking and delusions.

Bisesar has maintained that she does not have any mental disorder, but has said she believes she is being controlled by electronic devices that have been implanted in her and believes she would be fine if the “devices” were removed.

In his charge to the jury, Justice John McMahon said jurors should consider whether or not Bisesar has a mental disorder or disease of the mind and whether she even realizes that she is on trial and what it would mean if she were found guilty.

The court is now trying to determine the terms and conditions of a treatment order for her.

- With a file from CTV News Toronto’s Janice Golding