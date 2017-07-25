

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- Police allege a woman lured her grandmother from her rural eastern Ontario home so she and her boyfriend could break in and rob her.

Kingston, Ont., police say the complainant received a call from her granddaughter on June 5 to meet her in town but the granddaughter never showed up.

When she returned home police say she discovered someone had been in her house and stolen cash, jewelry and cheques.

Investigators allege the granddaughter and her boyfriend went to a bank where they cashed a stolen cheque, but fled when bank staff became suspicious when they tried to cash additional cheques.

They say the granddaughter turned herself in at Kingston police headquarters on Monday while the male suspect was picked up by Kingston officers from police in Gatineau, Que.

A Gatineau woman and an Aylmer, Que., man -- both 20 -- are charged jointly with break and enter, theft over $5,000, and uttering a forged cheque.