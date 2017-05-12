

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A woman and two young children were taken to hospital with minor smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in the kitchen of their Corktown home early Friday morning.

The fire at the townhouse on Wilkins Avenue near Adelaide and Parliament streets began at around 3:20 a.m. and was knocked down about 15 minutes later.

Toronto Fire says that the blaze caused significant damage to the home but did not spread to adjoining units.

The children taken to hospital were six and four years old respectively, Toronto Fire says.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.