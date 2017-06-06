Woman arrested after allegedly pulling out knife at store in Cedarbrae Mall
Codi Wilsoh, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 9:24AM EDT
A woman was arrested on Saturday after she allegedly pulled out a knife at a hardware store at Scarborough’s Cedarbrae Mall, CP24 has learned.
The incident occurred at around 5:15 p.m. at a Canadian Tire in the mall, located near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue.
The woman was reportedly wearing clothing that contained symbols representing the Islamic State group.
The woman, according to a source, was eventually disarmed by an employee and was later arrested.
It is not known what charges she is facing.