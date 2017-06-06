

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





A woman was arrested on Saturday after she allegedly threatened people with a knife at a Scarborough hardware store while reportedly expressing support for the Islamic State group, CP24 has learned.

Police have not released any details about the incident but a source confirmed to CP24 that it occurred at around 5:15 p.m. Saturday at a Canadian Tire in the mall, located near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue.

A store employee told CTV News Toronto on Monday that a woman was filling her shopping cart with tools when an employee suspected she was stealing items from the store.

When a staff member confronted her, the employee said she pulled out a knife.

The woman reportedly expressed support for the Islamic State group and was eventually disarmed by an employee.

She arrested by police officers a short time later.

Toronto police spokesperson Mark Pugash confirmed to CP24 that the woman is scheduled to appear at the College Park courthouse this morning.

According to court documents, the woman is facing charges including assault with a weapon, threatening death, possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

More information is expected to be provided by police later today.