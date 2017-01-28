Woman arrested for impaired driving after car carrying 3 people crashes into pole in Ajax
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, January 28, 2017 6:36AM EST
A 33-year-old woman was taken into custody for impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash in Ajax early Saturday morning.
The vehicle was travelling in the vicinity of Bayly Street and Harwood Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. when it lost control, struck a hydro poll and rolled several times.
Police say that there were three people in the vehicle at the time but only one of them sustained injuries. That person was taken to hospital in serious condition.
Roads in the area remain closed as crews repair power lines.