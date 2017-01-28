

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 33-year-old woman was taken into custody for impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash in Ajax early Saturday morning.

The vehicle was travelling in the vicinity of Bayly Street and Harwood Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. when it lost control, struck a hydro poll and rolled several times.

Police say that there were three people in the vehicle at the time but only one of them sustained injuries. That person was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Roads in the area remain closed as crews repair power lines.