Woman charged after Mississauga elementary schools threatened
Peel Regional Police headquarters is seen in this file photo.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, November 30, 2017 12:23PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 30, 2017 12:36PM EST
Police have identified a Toronto woman allegedly behind a threat toward elementary schools in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police said a suspect made threats online against staff and students of schools located in the southwest portion of Mississauga on Monday.
As a precaution, police stepped up patrols at all schools in that area of the city this week.
On Wednesday afternoon, police said a suspect had been taken into custody.
The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Ana Jankovic. She was charged with one count of uttering threats.
She was held in custody for a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday in Brampton.