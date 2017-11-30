

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have identified a Toronto woman allegedly behind a threat toward elementary schools in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said a suspect made threats online against staff and students of schools located in the southwest portion of Mississauga on Monday.

As a precaution, police stepped up patrols at all schools in that area of the city this week.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said a suspect had been taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Ana Jankovic. She was charged with one count of uttering threats.

She was held in custody for a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday in Brampton.