

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A woman was charged with impaired driving after crashing her vehicle into a school for the performing arts in Scarborough late Friday night.

Police say the vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into the building on Markham Road near Passmore Avenue just before midnight.

Police say that the vehicle caused significant damage to the building; however no serious injuries were reported.

The female driver was assessed on scene and then taken into custody.

Traffic Services is investigating the collision.