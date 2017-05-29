

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by multiple vehicles in the Woburn area.

It happened at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue East and Susan Street in Scarborough shortly before 7 p.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services said a woman believed to be in her 30s was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after sustaining head injuries.

Police could not say exactly how many vehicles struck the woman, but said it was at least two.

A traffic reconstruction team is investigating the incident.

Local roads are expected to be shut down for some time as police investigate.