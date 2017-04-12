

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A woman critically injured after falling from the back of a moving garbage truck in Scarborough last week has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.

At around 2 p.m. on April 6, police say a 59-year-old woman was standing on the rear passenger side of a 2016 Mack garbage truck near Cliffside Drive and Folcroft Avenue, in the area of Kingston Road and Danforth Avenue, when she suffered a medical episode and fell off the truck.

Paramedics told CP24 at the time that the woman suffered an injury to her head and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police confirmed Wednesday that the woman did not survive.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).