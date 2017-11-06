

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One woman has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a five-vehicle collision in Oshawa this morning.

Police say a dump truck and four other vehicles collided in the area of Harmony Road and Tennyson Avenue, north of Highway 401, at around 8:20 a.m.

Const. George Tudos told CP24 that a woman, believed to be in her 20s or 30s, was trapped in one of the vehicles and had to be extricated by emergency crews on scene.

She was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

“We are still waiting on an update from hospital,” Tudos said.

A two-month-old baby strapped into a car seat inside one of the vehicles was also injured in the collision but is expected to be OK, Tudos confirmed.

The baby's mother sustained minor injuries in the crash and both she and her child were taken to hospital for treatment.

Harmony Road will be closed for several hours in the area as investigators conduct a collision reconstruction.

“This is one of the major on-ramps to Highway 401,” Tudos said. “This is just before the rush hour so everyone is trying to get to work.”

He said police are asking people to use alternate routes to enter and exit Highway 401.

“Try to stay away from Bloor Street,” Tudos said.

“We are trying to work with the local transit and make alternate routes for cars that are stuck in that area.”

Tudos said many witnesses did remain on scene to speak to investigators but police are asking anyone else who may have been in the area at the time of the crash to come forward.

“This is a very busy area," Tudos said.

"I know that people may not have stopped to give information so we ask that they contact our traffic services branch."

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.