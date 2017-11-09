

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A woman critically injured following a crash in Oshawa on Tuesday morning has died in hospital, Durham Regional Police confirm.

Police say 35-year-old Oshawa resident Stacey Rinaldi suffered life-threatening injuries after a dump truck and four other vehicles collided near Harmony Road and Tennyson Avenue, north of Highway 401, at around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Rinaldi was extricated from her vehicle by emergency crews and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash.

Police confirmed Thursday that she died at a Toronto-area trauma centre on Wednesday.

Two others – a mother and her two-month-old baby – were also injured in the crash but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police have not said what caused the crash but are asking witnesses to come forward and speak to investigators with the Traffic Services division.