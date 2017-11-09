Woman critically injured in Oshawa crash dies in hospital
One female was critically injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Oshawa.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, November 9, 2017 12:14PM EST
A woman critically injured following a crash in Oshawa on Tuesday morning has died in hospital, Durham Regional Police confirm.
Police say 35-year-old Oshawa resident Stacey Rinaldi suffered life-threatening injuries after a dump truck and four other vehicles collided near Harmony Road and Tennyson Avenue, north of Highway 401, at around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Rinaldi was extricated from her vehicle by emergency crews and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash.
Police confirmed Thursday that she died at a Toronto-area trauma centre on Wednesday.
Two others – a mother and her two-month-old baby – were also injured in the crash but their injuries were not life-threatening.
Police have not said what caused the crash but are asking witnesses to come forward and speak to investigators with the Traffic Services division.